Disabled puppy becomes drifting master
(People's Daily App) 14:00, October 15, 2024
In Qingdao, Shandong Province, a kind-hearted person adopted a disabled puppy one year ago. The puppy was born with a deformed forelimb, so the owner made an auxiliary car to support it. Now the puppy has become a drifting master.
