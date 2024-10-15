Disabled puppy becomes drifting master

(People's Daily App) 14:00, October 15, 2024

In Qingdao, Shandong Province, a kind-hearted person adopted a disabled puppy one year ago. The puppy was born with a deformed forelimb, so the owner made an auxiliary car to support it. Now the puppy has become a drifting master.

