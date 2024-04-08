We Are China

Meet China's first corgi police dog

Xinhua) 08:27, April 08, 2024

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, takes part in a training session in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Breaking stereotypes, Fu Zai is ready to sniff out trouble as China's first police dog of this breed.

The adorable corgi, after making his debut recently at the open day event held at a police camp in the city of Weifang, went viral thanks to the iconic smiley face, cute "little short legs" and outstanding skills in bomb searching.

Fu Zai showed unique advantages and consistently excelled as an "A-student" during his initial training days.

Despite being listed as a reserve police dog, Fu Zai still shoulders a substantial workload, engaging in training sessions that include obedience exercises, bomb searches and scent tracking, scheduled every morning and afternoon.

Following four months of training, Fu Zai is now capable of crawling directly under vehicles for investigations, or smoothly entering narrow indoor spaces by taking advantage of his short legs and tiny body shape.

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, interacts with his handler in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, watches a training of a police dog in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, interacts with his handler in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, takes part in a training session in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, plays with his handler in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, takes part in a training session in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, takes part in a training session in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, patrols with fellow police dogs and their handlers in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, takes part in a training session in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, patrols with fellow police dogs and their handlers in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, takes part in a training session in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, April 7, 2024. (Photo by Sun Shubao/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)