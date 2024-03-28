Meet China's first corgi police dog

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Breaking stereotypes, Fu Zai, a six-month-old corgi, is ready to sniff out trouble as China's first police dog of this breed.

The adorable corgi, after making his debut recently at the open day event held at a police camp in the city of Weifang in east China's Shandong Province, went viral thanks to the iconic smiley face, cute "little short legs" and outstanding skills in bomb searching.

At just two months old, Fu Zai had already demonstrated performance and capabilities that surpassed many police dogs of the same age. Wang Yanan, head of the police dog base at the Weifang public security bureau, described this lovely four-legged recruit as a dog that shows a "desire to advance."

Fu Zai showed unique advantages and consistently excelled as an "A-student" during his initial training days.

Despite being listed as a reserve police dog, Fu Zai still shoulders a substantial workload, engaging in training sessions that include obedience exercises, bomb searches and scent tracking, scheduled every morning and afternoon.

"He has strong adaptability to the environment, he is not sensitive, and his desire for possession of items, along with his love for food, are conducive to our training," Wang said, adding that Fu Zai's dedication serves as a compelling rebuttal to many doubts.

Following four months of training, Fu Zai is now capable of crawling directly under vehicles for investigations, or smoothly entering narrow indoor spaces by taking advantage of his short legs and tiny body shape.

His adorable appearance is also expected to strengthen the bond between the police dogs and the public.

However, as a newcomer, Fu Zai still requires further training to adapt to complex environments before assuming any official duties.

"Police dogs are not just cute, their trainers invest significant effort to meticulously train them to become highly skilled professional dogs," Wang said.

