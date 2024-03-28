Home>>
Corgi police dog on patrol
(People's Daily App) 16:09, March 28, 2024
Fuzai, China's first corgi police dog, went on a patrol in a cute but not that cool way on Tuesday in Weifang, Shandong Province. According to his trainer, Fuzai can take advantage of his short legs to investigate beneath cars and easily get into and search narrow spaces. But as a reserve police dog, he still needs a period of further training to adapt to the complex environment before he will be officially appointed and given assignments.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Moment of paws: Retired police dog salutes flag-raising ceremony on TV
- In pics: police dogs undergo various training programs in NW China's Xinjiang
- China's police chief urges improving conduct, upholding integrity
- Rogue baby monkey finds comfort in the arms of Yunnan police
- Behind the scenes of police dog training in SW China's Yunnan
- High ice waterfall rescue drills in Urumqi, Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.