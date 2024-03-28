Corgi police dog on patrol

(People's Daily App) 16:09, March 28, 2024

Fuzai, China's first corgi police dog, went on a patrol in a cute but not that cool way on Tuesday in Weifang, Shandong Province. According to his trainer, Fuzai can take advantage of his short legs to investigate beneath cars and easily get into and search narrow spaces. But as a reserve police dog, he still needs a period of further training to adapt to the complex environment before he will be officially appointed and given assignments.

