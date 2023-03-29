In pics: police dogs undergo various training programs in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:06, March 29, 2023

A police dog jumps through a ring of fire during a training session. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

A detachment of the People’s Armed Police Force in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently carried out professional training programs for police dogs. Here are some exciting moments.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)