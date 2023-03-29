Home>>
In pics: police dogs undergo various training programs in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 13:06, March 29, 2023
|A police dog jumps through a ring of fire during a training session. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
A detachment of the People’s Armed Police Force in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently carried out professional training programs for police dogs. Here are some exciting moments.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Paws for healing: How dogs aid mental health therapy
- "Cardboard dogs" take off on campuses in China
- Pic story: Guide dog accompanies visually impaired person on trip
- Military dog retires amid accolades
- Dog Lovers Show held after three-year break in Sydney
- Police dogs in Wuhan trained to ensure safety of passengers during upcoming Spring Festival travel rush
- Surf City Surf Dog competition held in California, U.S.
- Chow Chow dog stays near COVID-19 checkpoint to relieve people's stress
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.