Languages

Archive

Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Home>>

In pics: police dogs undergo various training programs in NW China's Xinjiang

(People's Daily Online) 13:06, March 29, 2023
In pics: police dogs undergo various training programs in NW China's Xinjiang
A police dog jumps through a ring of fire during a training session. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

A detachment of the People’s Armed Police Force in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently carried out professional training programs for police dogs. Here are some exciting moments. 


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories