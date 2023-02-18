Paws for healing: How dogs aid mental health therapy

February 18, 2023

CHENGDU, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Following a successful six-month probationary period, a mental health center in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, has officially welcomed two dogs to carry out psychological assistance therapy through animals.

The dogs are part of the animal-assisted therapy (AAT) in the treatment process for emotionally disturbed patients carried out by the Fourth People's Hospital of Chengdu. This marks the first time that AAT has been implemented in southwest China, and highlights the hospital's innovative approach to mental health treatment.

According to Chen Jiajia, who works with the hospital, the two dogs, "Lidabao" and "Xuegao," were previously employed in nursing homes for seniors and orphanages before joining the hospital.

The dogs used in the treatment have been carefully selected from among family pets that have undergone specialized training to develop strong bonds with humans.

Given that they reside with their owners, the therapy dogs are expected to introduce a welcoming and serene ambiance to the treatment process and the dog owners are also allowed on the site.

Having passed rigorous evaluations, both dogs were granted official working certificates and currently provide treatment twice a week.

"AAT has proven to be a successful method for treating depression and autism, and has been extensively employed in treatment programs overseas, aiding in the recovery of patients," Chen said.

Chen went on to share that earlier in January, a severely depressed boy, who didn't talk to anyone and even left a death note, took part in the trial treatment. During their initial encounter, the dog seemed to sense his depression as it instinctively nestled into his arms.

The boy who never showed his emotions couldn't hide his surprise, and later shared his story about himself and his pet, Chen explained.

The profound experience with the dog had a transformative effect on the boy's emotional state, leading him to open up to the psychologists and engage wholeheartedly in his treatment. As a result, he made remarkable progress and was eventually discharged from the hospital with a newfound sense of hope and optimism.

According to Chen, the interaction between patients and dogs can be instrumental in helping patients open up emotionally, and this process is further facilitated by the participation of psychologists who provide timely counseling and treatment.

During treatment, psychologists will give careful attention to what the patient is saying in order to identify any topics of interest. By establishing a genuine and trusting relationship with each patient, the psychologists can eventually create a supportive environment that is conducive to follow-up psychotherapy.

The hospital said treatment frequency will be adjusted according to each patient's needs and response to therapy, with the goal of providing more effective care for a greater number of patients.

