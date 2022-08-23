Pic story: Guide dog accompanies visually impaired person on trip

Zhang Li and her guide dog Man Yue arrive home in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Since 2017, Man Yue has been to many places with Zhang Li and become a family member of Zhang. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Train conductor Li Shuang (L) helps Zhang Li feed water to guide dog Man Yue on the train G2267 in south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Zhang Li and her guide dog Man Yue wait for train at Heyuan East Railway Station in Heyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Staff member Sun Lina (R) touches guide dog Man Yue's head to bid farewell at Huizhou South Railway Station in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Staff member Luo Min (1st L) coordinates passenger service work for Zhang Li with train conductor Li Shuang (2nd L) at Shenzhen North Railway Station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Staff member Zhang Jinyu (R) coordinates passenger service work for Zhang Li with train conductor Li Shuang (L) at Heyuan East Railway Station in Heyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Zhang Li prepares for leaving with her guide dog Man Yue at a hotel in Heyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Staff member Zhang Jinyu (L) receives Zhang Li and her guide dog Man Yue at Heyuan East Station in Heyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Zhang Li and her guide dog Man Yue walk on the platform of the Huizhou South Railway Station in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Zhang Li and her guide dog Man Yue are about to get off the train in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Zhang Li feeds her guide dog Man Yue in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

Zhang Li and her guide dog Man Yue take a car home in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 19, 2022. Zhang Li, a visually impaired person, returned to Huizhou from Heyuan in Guangdong Province by train. Accompanying her during the trip was her guide dog Man Yue.

