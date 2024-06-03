Police dog Yun Tun's scary first time crossing a broken bridge

(People's Daily App) 16:41, June 03, 2024

Professional drug search dog "Yun Tun" is good at sniffing around at the Honghe Border Management Detachment in Yunnan Province. Recently, Yun Tun had to cross a broken bridge as part of training. Although its first reaction was like something you'd see in a dog meme, it successfully crossed with the help of its trainers. Click this video and see how cute it is!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)