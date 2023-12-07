Quick-witted dog, owner show off their 'X-Men trick'

(People's Daily App) 16:14, December 07, 2023

A well-trained Labrador Retriever in China has mastered a new trick – emulating the iconic scene featuring Quicksilver from the Marvel film X-Men: Apocalypse. As soon as the pet’s owner played the song from the scene, Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) by The Eurythmics, the dog froze in its tracks, creating the illusion that the owner had superhuman speed and time had slowed down.

