Int'l canine beauty show held in Romania
A woman arrives with her Golden Retriever dogs at an international canine beauty show near Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A Rottweiler dog competes during an international canine beauty show near Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A Saint Bernard dog competes during an international canine beauty show near Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A Shih Tzu is seen during an international canine beauty show near Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
An owner kisses his Miniature Schnauzer dog during an international canine beauty show near Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A Bichon Frise dog competes during an international canine beauty show near Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A Romanian Mioritic Shepherd dog is seen after winning a title during an international canine beauty show near Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A Pug (L) and a Pekingese dogs are seen during an international canine beauty show near Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
An owner carries her Boston Terrier dog after winning a title during an international canine beauty show near Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Photos
