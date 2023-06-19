Languages

Archive

Monday, June 19, 2023

Home>>

Search-and-rescue dogs show off maneuvers

(People's Daily App) 15:20, June 19, 2023

Watch these challenging and well-completed maneuvers undertaken by search-and-rescue dogs and their handlers at the opening ceremony of a firefighting event in Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories