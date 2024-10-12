China’s first corgi police dog successfully passes assessments

Fu Zai, China's first corgi police dog, takes part in a training session in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province, on April 7, 2024. (Photo: Xinhua)

China’s first corgi police dog Fu Zai who has attracted people’s attention with his iconic happy face, cute short legs, and outstanding explosive detection skills, has officially transitioned from being a reserve police dog to a certified police dog, according to the public security bureau in Weifang in East China’s Shandong Province on Tuesday.

In accordance with the assessment standards and Fu Zai’s individual capabilities, police customized the evaluation to suit his abilities. Under the guidance of his trainer, Fu Zai successfully completed assessments on obedience, luggage searches, vehicle searches, room searches, and obstacle navigation.

The good news garnered significant attention from netizens on Chinese social media platforms, with many sending their best wishes to him.

After making his debut in March at the open day event held at a police camp in the city of Weifang, Fu Zai went viral thanks to his iconic smiley face, cute short legs, and impressive skills in bomb search, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Fu Zai was spotted at just two months old as his previous owner took him to play in the park. A dog trainer at the police station was surprised to discover that Fu Zai met all the criteria for police dog selection.

