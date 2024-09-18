Home>>
Shanghai police aids courier during typhoon
(People's Daily App) 15:24, September 18, 2024
A courier was stuck in a rainstorm and trying to keep his packages from being blown away after Typhoon Bebinca made landfall. Local police came to his aid, helping him lift his vehicle and reload the packages onto it.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.