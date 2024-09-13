China's typhoon-hit regions see return of normal life, work

GUANGZHOU/HAIKOU, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Southern regions of China, including Guangdong Province and the island province of Hainan, have gradually resumed normal work and life following the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi.

The Guangdong power grid company said that, as of 8 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to more than 1 million households affected by Yagi, while more than 40,000 personnel had been deployed for emergency repairs.

In the hardest-hit areas of Xuwen County and the city of Leizhou, mobile service stations were established in villages to provide free charging services for residents.

Official statistics show that, as of Thursday, 13,127 repair vehicles, 336 emergency power supply vehicles and 728 emergency generators had been dispatched for the restoration efforts in Guangdong.

In Hainan, drainage work on flooded farmland has been completed, according to the provincial agriculture and rural affairs department.

A total of 33,667 fishing vessels, accounting for 97 percent of the province's marine fishing fleet, have returned to sea.

As of Wednesday, 74 percent of ongoing construction projects in Hainan had resumed, with 2,125 out of 2,860 projects back in operation.

Super Typhoon Yagi made landfall in Hainan and Guangdong last week, causing widespread damage.

