Power repair works underway in S China after Super Typhoon Yagi

Xinhua) 09:05, September 17, 2024

Maintenance workers Chen Hongfei (R) and Yao Jianglian repair power facilities in Longlou Township of Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 13, 2024. Due to the impact of Super Typhoon Yagi, power facilities were damaged in different places in Hainan in the past few days.

China Southern Power Grid has organized personnel and made efforts in power repair works to make the province to fully restore power supply as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 13, 2024 shows maintenance workers Chen Hongfei (L) and Yao Jianglian repairing power facilities in Longlou Township of Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province.

China Southern Power Grid has organized personnel and made efforts in power repair works to make the province to fully restore power supply as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Maintenance workers Chen Hongfei (2nd L), Yao Jianglian (1st L) and Li Bing repair power facilities in Longlou Township of Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 13, 2024.

China Southern Power Grid has organized personnel and made efforts in power repair works to make the province to fully restore power supply as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Maintenance workers Chen Hongfei (front) and Li Bing test a safety belt before climbing up an electrical wire pole in Longlou Township of Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 13, 2024.

China Southern Power Grid has organized personnel and made efforts in power repair works to make the province to fully restore power supply as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Maintenance workers Chen Hongfei (R) and Yao Jianglian repair power facilities in Longlou Township of Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 13, 2024.

China Southern Power Grid has organized personnel and made efforts in power repair works to make the province to fully restore power supply as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Maintenance worker Chen Hongfei repairs power facilities in Longlou Township of Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 13, 2024.

China Southern Power Grid has organized personnel and made efforts in power repair works to make the province to fully restore power supply as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Maintenance workers work in Longlou Township of Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 13, 2024.

China Southern Power Grid has organized personnel and made efforts in power repair works to make the province to fully restore power supply as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Maintenance workers Chen Hongfei (R) and Yao Jianglian repair power facilities in Longlou Township of Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 13, 2024.

China Southern Power Grid has organized personnel and made efforts in power repair works to make the province to fully restore power supply as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Maintenance workers Chen Hongfei (1st L), Yao Jianglian (C) and Li Bing repair power facilities in Longlou Township of Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 13, 2024.

China Southern Power Grid has organized personnel and made efforts in power repair works to make the province to fully restore power supply as soon as possible. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

