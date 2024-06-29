Chinese police detain 3,350 for distributing fraud-linked information

Xinhua) 13:12, June 29, 2024

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have detained over 3,350 people who allegedly helped telecom fraud organizations to lure victims, in a recent nationwide operation, the Ministry of Public Security said Friday.

The suspects from 106 criminal gangs allegedly printed cards containing fraudulent website addresses, QR codes and obscene information and posted them at public venues to lure victims into fraud schemes, the ministry said in a press release.

The operation has responded to an emerging problem of more and more telecom fraud organizations hiring accessories to distribute false information and lure victims offline, the statement said.

Such criminal activities used to be done online but were effectively curbed by police crackdowns in cyberspace.

The ministry pledged that police nationwide will maintain a momentum of cracking down on criminal offenses that weaken people's sense of security, including telecom fraud.

