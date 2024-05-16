Chinese police solve over 90,000 economic offenses since 2023

Xinhua) May 16, 2024

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese police investigated and solved approximately 95,000 cases related to economic offenses from 2023 to March this year, the Ministry of Public Security said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, police forces across the country carried out a number of crackdowns on various economic crimes over the past year, including the transfer of illicit funds abroad via offshore companies and underground banks, currency counterfeiting, and tax-related offenses.

To strike economic crimes that affect the interests of a large number of people, Chinese police have launched special operations targeting peer-to-peer lending, illegal fundraising in the elderly care sector, and online pyramid schemes.

The police have also worked with securities regulators to investigate and solve cases involving insider trading and manipulation of the securities and futures markets, according to the ministry.

The police will further coordinate with administrative law enforcement, criminal justice and industry regulation departments as well as financial institutions to raise public awareness of economic crimes, according to an official with the ministry.

