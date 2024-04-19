Chinese police launch targeted campaign against counterfeit alcohol

Xinhua) 15:52, April 19, 2024

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has initiated a targeted campaign to combat criminal activities associated with the production and sale of counterfeit alcohol masquerading as "specially supplied" goods for the Party, government, or military entities.

This operation aims to curb the unlawful production and sale of these counterfeit products, safeguarding the reputation of the Party, government, and military, while also ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of consumers are protected.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide will concentrate their efforts on every stage of the counterfeit alcohol trade, from production to sale, transportation, and storage, thereby disrupting the criminal network.

Special attention will be given to cracking down on offenses related to the production and sale of counterfeit alcohol packaging materials, and dismantling illegal operations involved in the unauthorized printing of trademarks and logos belonging to the Party, government, and military organizations.

Additionally, the ministry emphasizes the need to bolster patrols in crucial online spaces, such as e-commerce platforms, live-streaming channels, and social media platforms, to gather clues leading to such offenses.

The ministry's food and drug crime investigation bureau has pledged to sustain a rigorous crackdown on related criminal activities and to decisively punish offenders in accordance with the law.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)