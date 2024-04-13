Chinese police take back 130 gambling, scam suspects from Cambodia

Xinhua) 14:50, April 13, 2024

WUHAN, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Two police-chartered civilian flights brought back 130 gambling and scam suspects from Cambodia earlier on Saturday.

This marks the first lot of suspects repatriated from Cambodia this year as Chinese and Cambodian police launched joint operations to crack down on crimes associated with gambling and swindling.

In recent years, Chinese and Cambodian police have intensified their cooperation to combat prominent crimes such as cross-border gambling and telecom scam.

This led to a recent joint operation in the Southeast Asian country. During the operation, local police demolished criminal dens, captured a great number of suspects of Chinese nationality, and seized servers, computers, mobile phones and other tools believed to have been used for criminal purpose.

In addition to those repatriated on Saturday, the remaining suspects will be brought back via chartered flights later on, according to Chinese police.

The Ministry of Public Security vowed to strengthen joint law enforcement with partners in relevant countries and regions to deter the frequency of such crimes.

