Police station opens doors for grain drying
(People's Daily App) 13:50, May 31, 2024
Recognizing the safety hazards of drying grain on roads, the local police in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, invited villagers to utilize the police station yard for this traditional practice on May 27, 2024. As a heartwarming display of community spirit, a welcoming banner reading "New Police Station, Large Yard, Sun-Drying Grain Welcome!" was placed in the yard.
