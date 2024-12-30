Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols over Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 13:09, December 30, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military on Sunday conducted combat readiness patrols in the surrounding areas of and airspace over the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said that since December, the troops have organized naval and air forces to continuously strengthen patrol in waters and airspace surrounding the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao, and further strengthen relevant maritime and airspace control and management.

According to the statement, the move aims to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security, and to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea.

