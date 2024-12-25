Home>>
Flamethrower operator fires at simulated targets
(China Military Online) 15:42, December 25, 2024
A flamethrower operator assigned to a chemical defense detachment of a brigade under the Chinese PLA Army fires at the simulated target on November 20, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Zhenxiong)
