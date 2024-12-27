China launches new-generation amphibious assault ship

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China launched its first Type 076 new-generation amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, in Shanghai on Friday.

Named after southwest China's Sichuan Province, the independently-developed new vessel was put into the water at a launch and naming ceremony. It was given the hull number 51.

The Sichuan has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tonnes and features a dual-island superstructure along with a full-length flight deck.

It incorporates innovative electromagnetic catapult and arrestor technologies, enabling it to carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and amphibious equipment.

As the new-generation amphibious assault ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, it plays a key role in advancing the Navy's transformation and enhancing its combat capabilities in the far seas, according to Navy officials.

Following its launch, the ship will undergo a series of planned tests, including equipment commissioning, mooring tests, and sea trials.

