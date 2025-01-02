Armored vehicles rumble through field

China Military Online) 10:23, January 02, 2025

A Type 96A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army rumbles through the field during a maneuver training exercise on December 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Min)

An infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army kicks up plumes of dust during a maneuver training exercise on December 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Min)

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army march towards the designated area during a maneuver training exercise on December 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Min)

