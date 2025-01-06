Replenishment-at-sea in South China Sea

China Military Online) 10:37, January 06, 2025

NANSHUI 978 tanker attached to a naval service ship group of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducts astern replenishment-at-sea to NANYUN 830 troop carrier during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise on December 10, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

NANSHUI 978 water tanker attached to a naval service ship group of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command sails at sea during a replenishment-at-sea training exercise on December 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

