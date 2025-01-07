Naval vessels in maritime training
The picture shows naval vessels attached to a flotilla under the navy of the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sailing in formation during a maritime training exercise. It's learned that for the past few years, ships attached to the naval flotilla have visited more than 30 countries, and traveled to nine important international straits on five continents and three oceans, fully demonstrating the open, confident, friendly, and cooperative image of the Chinese PLA Navy.
