Naval vessels in maritime training

China Military Online) 10:20, January 07, 2025

The picture shows naval vessels attached to a flotilla under the navy of the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sailing in formation during a maritime training exercise. It's learned that for the past few years, ships attached to the naval flotilla have visited more than 30 countries, and traveled to nine important international straits on five continents and three oceans, fully demonstrating the open, confident, friendly, and cooperative image of the Chinese PLA Navy.

The picture shows naval vessels attached to a flotilla under the navy of the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sailing in formation during a maritime training exercise. It's learned that for the past few years, ships attached to the naval flotilla have visited more than 30 countries, and traveled to nine important international straits on five continents and three oceans, fully demonstrating the open, confident, friendly, and cooperative image of the Chinese PLA Navy.

The picture shows naval vessels attached to a flotilla under the navy of the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sailing in formation during a maritime training exercise. It's learned that for the past few years, ships attached to the naval flotilla have visited more than 30 countries, and traveled to nine important international straits on five continents and three oceans, fully demonstrating the open, confident, friendly, and cooperative image of the Chinese PLA Navy.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)