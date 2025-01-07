We Are China

Ice sculpture replicates CNS Liaoning aircraft carrier

Ecns.cn) 15:43, January 07, 2025

Aerial view of the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft carrier ice sculpture on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

Built at a scale of 1 to 6, the sculpture used 350 metric tons of ice, measuring 72 meters long, 15 meters wide, and 13 meters tall.

Tourists visit the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft carrier ice sculpture on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

Students pose for photos on the CNS Liaoning aircraft carrier ice sculpture on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)

