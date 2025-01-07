Ice sculpture replicates CNS Liaoning aircraft carrier
Aerial view of the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft carrier ice sculpture on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Built at a scale of 1 to 6, the sculpture used 350 metric tons of ice, measuring 72 meters long, 15 meters wide, and 13 meters tall.
Tourists visit the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft carrier ice sculpture on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Aerial view of the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft carrier ice sculpture on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Aerial view of the Chinese navy's Liaoning aircraft carrier ice sculpture on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Students pose for photos on the CNS Liaoning aircraft carrier ice sculpture on the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.