Stunning beauty of Yulong Snow Mountain after snowfall in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 09:24, January 14, 2025
|Photo shows the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, after a snowfall. (Photo/He Jian)
On Jan. 9, following a snowfall in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, the weather cleared revealing a brilliant blue sky.
Under the bright sun, the majestic Yulong Snow Mountain stood glowing with golden rays interwoven with its snow-white slopes, creating a breathtaking and picturesque scene.
