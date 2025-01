We Are China

Winter view of Mount Muztagata in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:14, January 14, 2025

A drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows Mount Muztagata and glaciers in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows a view of Mount Muztagata in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Stacks of stones in a bid for blessings are pictured in the Muztagata glacier park, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows a view of Mount Muztagata at sunset in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2025 shows a view of Mount Muztagata at sunset in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)