Winter scenery in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:09, January 09, 2025

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a lake and surrounding snow mountains in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a lake in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows a lake and surrounding snow mountains in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a wetland park in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a lake and surrounding snow mountains in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a wetland park in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows the Ruins of Stone City in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a lake and surrounding snow mountains in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a lake and surrounding snow mountains in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a lake and surrounding snow mountains in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a wetland park in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a wetland park in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a wetland park in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a lake in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 8, 2025 shows a village in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

