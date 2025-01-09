Tarim Oilfield supplies record high volumes of natural gas to southern Xinjiang

URUMQI, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Tarim Oilfield of China National Petroleum Corporation, China's leading oil and gas producer, delivered a record of 7.35 billion cubic meters of natural gas to southern Xinjiang in 2024, the oilfield said Wednesday.

This figure represents a year-on-year increase of 740 million cubic meters. This has helped ensure a steady gas supply to residents in five prefectures of southern Xinjiang and promoted a low-carbon transition by improving the energy mix in these prefectures.

According to the calculation of Tarim Oilfield, the 7.35 billion cubic meters of natural gas delivered is equivalent to replacing nearly 9.78 million tonnes of standard coal, thereby reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 10.37 million tonnes.

To date, the oilfield has supplied over 65 billion cubic meters of natural gas to southern Xinjiang, contributing to economic development and significantly improving people's livelihoods.

Beyond regional supply, the Tarim Oilfield is a major natural gas source for China's West-to-East gas pipelines. By the end of 2024, it had supplied over 366 billion cubic meters of natural gas via the West-to-East pipelines.

Located in the Taklimakan Desert, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Tarim Oilfield is the country's third-largest onshore oil and gas field and the largest ultra-deep oil and gas production base. Its natural gas supplies have reached more than 120 cities across 15 provincial-level regions in China.

