Winter Games Around Altai Mountains opens in Altay City, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:00, January 13, 2025

URUMQI, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The second edition of Winter Games Around Altai Mountains kicked off on Sunday in Altay City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The four-day event includes seven disciplines and 37 events, such as figure skating, speed skating, and cross-country skiing. It has attracted more than 170 athletes and coaches from 13 delegations, including teams from Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia, as well as China's Jilin Province, and various regions of China's Xinjiang.

"I am delighted to lead our team in this competition," said Chinbat Sukhbaatar, head of the delegation from Mongolia's Khovd Province. "The countries and regions surrounding the Altai Mountains have long shared close economic and cultural ties, and this event provides a platform for young people in sports to connect."

The Altai Mountains span over 2,000 kilometers across China, Russia, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan. Situated on the southern slopes of the range, Altay City boasts exceptional conditions for snow quality, quantity, duration, temperature, wind, and humidity, providing world-class opportunities for winter sports.

The inaugural Winter Games Around Altai Mountains was held in January 2024 in Altay City, aiming to showcase the region's ice and snow sports to the world.

