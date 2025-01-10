New air-cargo route links China's Xinjiang, Türkiye's Istanbul

Xinhua) 10:17, January 10, 2025

URUMQI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region opened an air-cargo route to Istanbul in Türkiye, local authorities said Thursday.

The maiden flight, carrying 55 tonnes of cargo, left Urumqi Diwopu International Airport for Istanbul on Thursday.

According to the airport customs, four flights are scheduled each week, with a flight duration of about seven hours.

The new cargo route will provide more diversified business services for economic and trade cooperation between China and Türkiye, and will provide strong logistics support for foreign trade enterprises to expand into the Asian and European markets, said Hua Chen from an international logistics company in Xinjiang.

Under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Urumqi Diwopu International Airport has opened 16 international cargo routes, forming an air logistics network that radiates Central Asia, West Asia and Europe. The main imported commodities include clothing, food, large equipment and the exported products are mainly daily necessities, mechanical and electrical products, and high-tech products.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)