Scenery of Sayram Lake in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:33, January 14, 2025

Tourists take photos with a drone on the frozen surface of Sayram Lake at sunset in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

Tourists take photos of the moon on the frozen surface of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

Tourists take photos of the moon on the frozen surface of Sayram Lake in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

Tourists visit Sayram Lake at sunset in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 13, 2025 shows a view of Sayram Lake at sunset in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

Tourists take photos on the frozen surface of Sayram Lake at sunset in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

Tourists walk on the frozen surface of Sayram Lake at sunset in Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 13, 2025. Sayram Lake is the largest and highest alpine lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Du Juanjuan)

