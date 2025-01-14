Xinjiang's new energy power generation up over 30 pct in 2024

Xinhua) 16:27, January 14, 2025

URUMQI, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- New energy power generation reached 116.16 billion kWh in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in 2024, surging by 30.7 percent over the previous year.

The increment of new energy power generation accounted for over 80 percent of the total power generation increment, with both the volume and proportion of new energy power generation continuing to rise, according to the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Photovoltaic power generation rose by 65.7 percent year on year to 40.77 billion kWh, while wind power generation reached 75.39 billion kWh, up 17.3 percent compared to the previous year.

China has committed to a dual goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Xinjiang, a region rich in solar and wind energy resources, has vigorously developed the new energy industry in recent years, accelerating the construction of large-scale wind and photovoltaic power base projects.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)