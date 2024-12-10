Veteran jumps from bridge to save man in water

(People's Daily App) 14:12, December 10, 2024

Mao Shunlong, a veteran, saved a man who fell into the water at a bridge in Mabian Yi autonomous county, Sichuan Province. Seeing a crowd gathered, passerby Mao stopped his car and heard that someone had fallen into the water. He saw a man struggling in the river. Without the slightest hesitation, he quickly took off his clothes and jumped from the more than 10-meter-high bridge into the river to save the man.

