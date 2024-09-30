Event held to mark China's 11th Martyrs' Day

Xinhua) 16:56, September 30, 2024

A mourning ritual is held at the People's Square in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. The event was held to mark China's 11th Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of its National Day. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

People lay flowers to pay tribute to fallen heroes at a martyrs' cemetery in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. The event was held to mark China's 11th Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of its National Day. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers salute during a mourning ritual at a martyrs' cemetery in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. The event was held to mark China's 11th Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of its National Day. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A mourning ritual is held at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 30, 2024. The event was held to mark China's 11th Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of its National Day. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers salute during a mourning ritual at the People's Square in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. The event was held to mark China's 11th Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of its National Day. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers lay flowers to pay tribute to fallen heroes at a martyrs' cemetery in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. The event was held to mark China's 11th Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of its National Day. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers sing during a mourning ritual at the People's Square in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. The event was held to mark China's 11th Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of its National Day. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Students holding flowers attend a mourning ritual at a martyrs' cemetery in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 30, 2024. The event was held to mark China's 11th Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of its National Day. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

