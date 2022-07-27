Home>>
Demining hero Du Fuguo discharged from hospital
(People's Daily App) 13:17, July 27, 2022
Du Fuguo, a People's Liberation Army soldier who lost his arms and eyes in a mine clearance operation, was discharged from hospital after three years' treatment.
Intense daily rehabilitation training has helped Du build upper body strength and self-confidence.
(Produced by Sun Tianren and Li Peitian)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: The criterion for heroes
- People pay homage to deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon Wu Mengchao
- People pay homage to deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon Wu Mengchao
- Sticking to his post: TCM master dedicated to saving COVID-19 patients
- Thirsty work! Heartwarming video shows firefighters sharing a drink with an overheated cockatoo after battling bushfires
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.