Demining hero Du Fuguo discharged from hospital

(People's Daily App) 13:17, July 27, 2022

Du Fuguo, a People's Liberation Army soldier who lost his arms and eyes in a mine clearance operation, was discharged from hospital after three years' treatment.

Intense daily rehabilitation training has helped Du build upper body strength and self-confidence.

