People pay homage to deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon Wu Mengchao

May 24, 2021

People pay homage to Wu Mengchao, a deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon and academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Shanghai, east China, May 23, 2021. A mourning hall was established at the deceased surgeon's workplace for mourners to pay homage. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

