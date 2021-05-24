Home>>
People pay homage to deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon Wu Mengchao
(Xinhua) 09:57, May 24, 2021
People pay homage to Wu Mengchao, a deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon and academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Shanghai, east China, May 23, 2021. A mourning hall was established at the deceased surgeon's workplace for mourners to pay homage. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
