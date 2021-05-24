People pay homage to deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon Wu Mengchao
People present flowers to deceased Wu Mengchao, the "Father of Chinese hepatobiliary surgery," at Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital in Shanghai, China, May 23, 2021. A mourning hall has been set at the hospital where Wu worked. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Wu passed away at 99 on Saturday. He had?established a unique system of liver surgery in China and kept saving people’s lives into his 90s.
Wu was awarded the State Preeminent Science and Technology Award of 2005, China's top science award.
People present flowers to deceased Wu Mengchao, the "Father of Chinese hepatobiliary surgery," at Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital in Shanghai, China, May 23, 2021. A mourning hall has been set at the hospital where Wu worked. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)
People who come to mourn deceased Wu Mengchao, the "Father of Chinese hepatobiliary surgery," sign their names in the rain at Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital in Shanghai, China, May 23, 2021. A mourning hall has been set at the hospital where Wu worked. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)
People line up in the rain to pay homage to Wu Mengchao, a deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon and academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, at Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital in Shanghai, China, May 23, 2021. A mourning hall has been set at the hospital where Wu worked. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Medical workers are in a line to pay homage to Wu Mengchao, a deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon and academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, at Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital in Shanghai, China, May 23, 2021. A mourning hall has been set at the hospital where Wu worked. (China News Service/Yin Liqin)
People present flowers to pay tribute to Wu Mengchao, a deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon and academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, at a morning hall in Fuzhou, the capital city of southeast China’s Fujian, May 23, 2021. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)
A woman bows to Wu Mengchao, a deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon and academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, at a morning hall in Fuzhou, the capital city of southeast China’s Fujian, May 23, 2021. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)
A mourning event is held for Wu Mengchao, a deceased top hepatobiliary surgeon and academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, at a morning hall in Fuzhou, the capital city of southeast China’s Fujian, May 23, 2021. (China News Service/Wang Dongming)
