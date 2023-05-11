Veteran climbs up building with bare hands to put out fire

(People's Daily App) 14:39, May 11, 2023

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a residential building in Suining, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Monday. A veteran who saw the fire quickly climbed up to the third floor with his bare hands and entered the window. It only took him two seconds to put out the fire and saved the residents of the whole building.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)