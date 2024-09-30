China issues revised regulations for commending fallen heroes

Xinhua) 08:32, September 30, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has released a set of revised regulations for commending fallen heroes ahead of the country's Martyrs' Day, which falls on Sept. 30.

Premier Li Qiang signed a State Council decree to promulgate the revised regulations, which emphasize upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China, safeguarding the dignity and honor of fallen heroes, and protecting the rights and interests of their families.

The revised regulations stipulate improved criteria and assessment procedures for identifying martyrs, better financial support and preferential treatment for their families, and strengthened protection and management of their memorial facilities. The revised regulations also highlight the need to strengthen the dissemination of martyrs' heroic deeds and improve the protocols when paying homage to them.

The revised regulations will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025. China has been marking Martyrs' Day annually since 2014.

