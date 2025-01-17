We Are China

Snow scenery of Qilian Mountains in Gansu, NW China

Xinhua) 08:43, January 17, 2025

A drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2025 shows the snow scenery of Qilian Mountains in Tianzhu County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A herd of sheep graze on grassland at Shuiquan Village in Tianzhu County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2025 shows the snow scenery of Qilian Mountains in Tianzhu County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2025 shows the snow scenery of Qilian Mountains in Tianzhu County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2025 shows the snow scenery of Qilian Mountains in Tianzhu County of Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)