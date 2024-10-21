Online hub empowers people with disabilities in digital jobs

Xinhua) 10:30, October 21, 2024

LANZHOU, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- At a disabled persons network training and employment base in the city of Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, 29-year-old Wang Peng maneuvers his wheelchair from the dormitory, through the wide, bright corridor, and into the office area.

He opens his computer, puts on his headset, and begins a busy day as an internet customer service representative.

A few years ago, he never imagined that he, as a person living with a disability, could live such a fulfilling life.

Back in 2016, Wang's life took an unexpected turn. A diagnosis of a thoracic spine cyst shattered his world, forcing him to abandon his studies and return to his hometown seeking medical treatment. However, instead of improving, his condition worsened, eventually robbing him of his ability to walk.

"For years, I was idle at home, either lost in negative thoughts or addicted to video games. My life seemed hopeless," Wang recalled, adding that he was unable to accept the harsh reality that he could no longer walk and had become a burden to his family.

In 2020, a meeting with Liu Weiping, a fellow wheelchair user and entrepreneur in Zhangye, changed Wang's fate. Liu introduced him to a job in internet customer service, providing him not only with a stable income but also a sense of belonging. Wang found himself reintegrating into society, surrounded by like-minded friends.

"Liu's employment base has given us not just a warm home but a secure job. My life has taken a dramatic turn, and I now have hope," said Wang.

Wang is just one of over 80 people with physical disabilities working and living comfortably at the employment base founded by Liu. Their monthly salaries average over 3,000 yuan (about 421 U.S. dollars).

The 1,400-square-meter base, where dozens of wheelchair users handle customer calls and business matters, is located in a comprehensive office building in Ganzhou District. Across from the office area are neat and accessible dormitories equipped with user-friendly bathroom facilities.

Liu, as the head of the employment base, said that this place is like a "new home" for him and his team. In 2017, the China Foundation for Disabled Persons launched an initiative in Ganzhou to promote online employment for the disabled and the base officially opened in 2018.

In 2022, with continued government support, they moved into the current location, offering employment, caregiving, skills training and rehabilitation services all under one roof.

Liu himself became paralyzed years ago after an accident, which led him to use a wheelchair. Realizing that many others shared his experience, he has since worked tirelessly to find suitable job opportunities for people living with disabilities, helping them regain confidence.

"I've been through hardship, so I want to help others," Liu said.

Tang Xiaopeng, 32, has worked at the base for seven years. Born with a congenital condition, he has used a wheelchair all his life. "My parents gave me my first life, but the employment base gave me a second one, allowing me to live with dignity," said Tang.

As Tang grew older, he realized he could no longer rely on his aging parents. "The base provides a job, accommodation and meals. I can take care of myself and even contribute financially to my family," Tang noted. Since 2017, he has saved over 70,000 yuan to help his family.

Thanks to continued government efforts and support from charitable enterprises, Liu's employment base has grown, providing jobs for over 80 disabled people and conducting thousands of training sessions in employment and internet skills.

"Though our lives are tougher than those of physically abled healthy people, we all have dreams. Even if our wings are broken, our hearts still soar," said Liu.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)