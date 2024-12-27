Farmers promote hometown in NW China's Gansu through short videos

People's Daily Online) 11:18, December 27, 2024

Zhang Jianzong (right) tells Zhang Yifang the shooting schedule. (Photo/Song Chaojun, Tao Yongbo)

Sixty-eight-year-old Zhang Yifang and his son Zhang Jianzong have collaborated to produce videos showcasing the cultural and tourism attractions of northwest China's Gansu Province for viewers.

They are villagers from Qingsi village, Datong town, Yongdeng county, Lanzhou city of Gansu. In the last four years, they have created over 100 short videos, amassing a fan base of nearly 1.3 million on short-video platforms.

During the 2024 Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, which took place in February, they created nearly 10 short videos showcasing Shehuo performances. One of the videos garnered over 5.87 million likes and more than 1.01 million comments.

Shehuo, a traditional folk celebration in China, is performed in multiple forms consisting of dragon dancing, lion dancing, traditional Chinese opera, drum playing and other folk performances that may vary in different regions. Zhang Yifang has been taking part in Shehuo performances since childhood.

"When I perform, I often send my best wishes, a gesture that really connects with the audience," explained Zhang Yifang. He is in his element in short videos, exuding a genuine passion for performing that is deeply inspired by rural China.

In the summer of 2021, Zhang Jianzong filmed a heartwarming video showcasing Zhang Yifang and his grandchildren enjoying a leisurely time together. The video quickly garnered over 50,000 likes upon its release and was shared nearly 4,000 times.

This achievement inspired the father-son duo to make short videos in rural settings.

Zhang Yifang has taken on numerous roles in his short videos, portraying characters such as a general. Each role is accompanied by a change in setting, ranging from rural courtyards to the Danxia landforms in the county, the Lanzhou Waterwheel Expo Park, deserts, and grasslands. Zhang Yifang has traveled to over 10 cities and prefectures within the province, creating video series for each location he visits.

Two video series launched by the father-son duo have garnered over 460 million views. The first series highlights the cultural and tourism assets of Gansu through portrayals of various historical figures, while the second series focuses on traditional cuisine in Gansu.

As Zhang Yifang's popularity has grown, he has begun inviting his fellow villagers to participate in video filming. Currently, over 30 villagers are featured in their videos.

In 2023, Zhang Yifang was appointed the publicity ambassador of Yongdeng county, and was provided with funding support.

This year, while supporting short video creators, Yongdeng county has crafted 20 high-quality tourist routes, organized more than 200 cultural events, and supported nearly 30 short video creators in promoting their hometown.

