Protection and restoration work carried out at Maiji Mountain Grottoes in NW China

Xinhua) 08:24, November 04, 2024

Yang Zhiqiang, a cultural relics restorer of Maiji Mountain Grottoes art institute, carries out protection and restoration work at a cave of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024. The Maiji Mountain Grottoes is one of the four most famous grottoes in China. In the past three years, 29 caves here have been protected and reinforced as Maiji Mountain Grottoes art institute and other cultural relics protection organizations have employed scientific and technological methods to ensure the grottoes remain well-preserved. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Dong Guangqiang, director of the digital center of Maiji Mountain Grottoes art institute, checks the mural sculptures at the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024.

Mu Changyou, a cultural relics restorer of Maiji Mountain Grottoes art institute, carries out protection and restoration work at a cave of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024.

Mu Changyou, a cultural relics restorer of Maiji Mountain Grottoes art institute, carries out protection and restoration work at a cave of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Tourists visit the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024.

Tourists visit the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024.

He Ju, a cultural relics restorer of Maiji Mountain Grottoes art institute, carries out protection and restoration work at a cave of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024.

Tourists visit the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024.

Mu Changyou, a cultural relics restorer of Maiji Mountain Grottoes art institute, carries out protection and restoration work at a cave of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024.

Mu Changyou (R) and He Ju, cultural relics restorers of Maiji Mountain Grottoes art institute, carry out protection and restoration work at a cave of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024.

Mu Changyou, a cultural relics restorer of Maiji Mountain Grottoes art institute, checks a statue at a cave of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province on Nov. 2, 2024.

A panoramic drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows a view of the Maiji Mountain Grottoes in Maiji District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

