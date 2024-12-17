Home>>
Snowy fog transforms NW China's Kumtag Desert
(People's Daily App) 11:26, December 17, 2024
A breathtaking foggy landscape emerged in the Kumtag Desert following a recent snowfall, creating an ethereal scene in Aksay Kazakh autonomous county, Gansu Province.
(Produced by Li Zhuoman and He Yuming)
