Ex-soldier saves girl from oncoming car in Hunan

(People's Daily App) 16:54, January 09, 2025

A quick-acting veteran is being hailed a hero after he saved a young girl from an oncoming car in Changsha, Hunan Province. The girl, who had just stepped off her school bus, failed to notice the vehicle as she rushed to cross the road. Acting in a split second, the veteran pulled her to safety, averting a potential tragedy. The heroic act has drawn widespread admiration online for his reflexes and bravery.

