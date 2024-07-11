Languages

Thursday, July 11, 2024

Off-duty police officer saves boy

(People's Daily App) 15:14, July 11, 2024

After a young boy accidentally fell into a pond in Yichang, Hubei Province, an off-duty police officer passing by thankfully spotted the incident and jumped to the rescue. Let's thank this brave officer for the service!

