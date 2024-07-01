Home>>
Rescue workers save elderly person during flood
(People's Daily App) 15:41, July 01, 2024
On Saturday, a relentless rainstorm caused water levels to rise, trapping an elderly person with limited mobility in Zhenyuan county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province. Rescue workers used a wooden plank as an improvised boat to safely transfer the old man through floodwaters that had risen to shoulder height.
