Rescue workers save elderly person during flood

(People's Daily App) 15:41, July 01, 2024

On Saturday, a relentless rainstorm caused water levels to rise, trapping an elderly person with limited mobility in Zhenyuan county, Southwest China's Guizhou Province. Rescue workers used a wooden plank as an improvised boat to safely transfer the old man through floodwaters that had risen to shoulder height.

